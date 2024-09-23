No bond for Broward man facing murder for allegedly running over mother of his child

A man facing a murder charge for allegedly intentionally running over the mother of his child in Pompano Beach went before a judge on Monday.

Edwin Amaya, 32, is facing a premeditated murder charge in the Saturday night incident that left 29-year-old Brenda Hernandez Amaya dead, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Amaya didn't speak during Monday's court appearance, where he was ordered held without bond.

Broward Sheriff's Office Edwin Amaya

The horrific crime unfolded in front of friends and family on Southwest 8th Street and was caught on camera.

BSO officials said Amaya and Hernandez Amaya had been involved in a dispute over their shared child and at one point, Amaya got into his Ford F-250 pickup and intentionally drove into Hernandez Amaya.

Cell phone video showed what appeared to be an argument in the street and the moments leading up to the impact.

A man was also struck by the truck and held onto the truck ad Amaya struck parked cars, officials said.

The man fell off as Amaya got out and fled on foot, officials said. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Hernandez Amaya was rushed to a local hospital but she died from her injuries.

The 32-year-old man who was hit by the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses said Amaya was aggressive and got upset when Hernandez Amaya wouldn't allow him to take their child.

Hernandez Amaya leaves behind three children ages 10 and younger.

Hernandez Amaya's mother was in tears as she spoke with reporters in Spanish, describing her daughter as a good mother who loved her children.