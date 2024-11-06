No bond for father arrested in 2016 disappearance of Doral woman and daughter

The man arrested in the disappearance of his 8-year-old daughter and her mother in South Florida more than eight years ago was back in court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond.

Gustavo Castaño Restrepo attended a hearing where federal prosecutors argued for him to remain behind bars, saying he's a danger to the community and himself.

The judge ultimately agreed and ordered him held without bond, noting a possible life sentence or death penalty and ties to Colombia make him a flight risk.

Restrepo, 55, was arrested by the FBI last month for kidnapping resulting in death in the disappearance of Liliana Moreno, along with the disappearance of Castano and Moreno's daughter, Daniela.

Courtesy Left to right: Daniela and Liliana Moreno

Moreno, of Doral, and Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Moreno was 41 years old and Daniela was 8. They haven't been heard from since.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Restrepo is accused of kidnapping Moreno and that the kidnapping resulted in the deaths of Moreno and Daniela.

Detectives in 2021 said Restrepo went to pick up Moreno and her daughter, and the couple got into an argument. Restrepo told detectives he dropped the two off on Turnpike Avenue.

Investigators pointed to Restrepo as a person of interest in the case but previously lacked enough information to make an arrest. He was questioned by detectives but never charged.

Moreno's family said Restrepo kept his relationship with her and their child a secret from his own wife and kids at the time.

And a few days after the disappearance, police said they found a suicidal Restrepo in a parking lot with self-inflicted stab wounds. During a confrontation with police, Restrepo lost his right eye after an officer used a Taser on him.

Restrepo is due back in court on Nov. 18.