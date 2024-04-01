No bond for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend with metal baton in Miami

A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Miami on Friday. The couple had broken up three weeks prior, according to police.

Thomas Martinez allegedly tracked down the victim through the Uber app before confronting her while she was leaving a restaurant along SW 13th Street.

The victim told police that Martinez grabbed her by the hair, snatched her phone and purse out of her hands, before punching her in the head. He then allegedly forced her into a nearby vehicle and drove away, an arrest report stated.

The victim also claimed that Martinez said he was going to kill her that night. When they arrived at the intersection of SW 25th Road and I-95 NB ramp, Martinez allegedly used a metal baton and hit her several times on her thigh and upper back area near her shoulder, according to the arrest report.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim was then able to exit the vehicle, when she was approached by an officer. Martinez then exited the vehicle, attempting to follow the victim, when he was met by the officer and taken into custody.

Officers noticed scratches and bruises on the victim's body, some of which were from Friday's incident while others allegedly happened on prior dates, according to the arrest report.

Martinez was arrested on a slew of charges including armed kidnapping, strongarm robbery, cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence.

The victim appeared in Martinez's bond court hearing on Sunday, asking for the judge to grant him bond. She said they have a family and he is the provider, but the judge said there will be no bond due to the kidnapping charge.