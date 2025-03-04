No bond for man charged in fatal double shooting at SW Miami-Dade bar

A man accused of fatally shooting two people during a dispute at a bar in southwest Miami-Dade made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday.

Paul Edward Koch, 62, is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a weapon in the Sunday night shooting that happened at Club Glades at 18401 Southwest 256th Street in Redland.

In court Tuesday, Koch was denied bond and appointed a public defender after he told the judge he couldn't afford a private attorney.

According to an arrest report, Koch had been involved in a physical altercation with another bar patron and had been escorted out by staff.

But after going to his car to retrieve a handgun, Koch returned to the bar and was confronted by a victim, who told him to leave, the report said.

Koch opened fire multiple times, killing the victim, before he went out to the patio and shot and killed a second victim, the report said.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras at the bar, the report said.

"Both victims were not armed and did not provoke the defendant," the report said.

Authorities have not named the first victim, but friends said he was a barback at Club Glades. The second was identified only by his last name, Hess. Friend Nicole Terrell said his full name was Marc Hess, and that he had been at her home just hours before the shooting.

A member of the band Airplane Mode said they were playing in the bar when there was an argument over a spilled drink.

"We were playing and apparently a fight broke out, and then the owner of the place kicked out the guys that were fighting, and one of them apparently went to his car, grabbed a gun, come back in and started shooting," Carlos Quijano said.

Video shared by a source close to the investigation showed the moments before the deadly shots were fired. In the footage, men appear to be holding down Koch and restraining another man during a heated confrontation.

The report said Koch works as a contractor and lives near Homestead Air Reserve Base.