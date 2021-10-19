No Bond for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Hollywood Police Officer

What to Know Jason Banegas, 18, is facing felony murder and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino

Banegas made his first appearance in court Tuesday, where he was ordered held without bond

During the hearing, a prosecutor said Banegas had been released from jail around 30 days ago and is currently on juvenile probation out of Miami-Dade on burglary, trespassing and possession of cocaine charges

An 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of a Hollywood police officer made his first appearance in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond.

Jason Banegas wore a protective vest during his appearance before Broward Judge Tabitha Blackmon.

Banegas is facing felony murder, armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest with violence in the Sunday night incident that left Officer Yandy Chirino dead.

Authorities said the 28-year-old Chirino was shot during an altercation with Banegas after responding to a call of a suspicious incident.

A community is in mourning after a young Hollywood police officer was killed while in the line of duty. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola was there when the suspect was transported to jail

"I am going to hold him no bond based on these allegations that the victim officer was allegedly shot in the face which led to his ultimate demise during this struggle with Mr. Banegas," Judge Blackmon said.

During the bond court hearing, a prosecutor said Banegas had been released from jail around 30 days ago and is currently on juvenile probation out of Miami-Dade on burglary, trespassing and possession of cocaine charges.

Banegas was appointed a public defender who requested a mental health screening for Banegas and invoked his right to remain silent.

Police have released few details about the altercation, but residents of the neighborhood where the shooting happened said they'd seen Banegas riding through the neighborhood on a bicycle trying to open car doors not long before the altercation.

At a news conference Monday, Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien said Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Other officers who responded took Banegas into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, O'Brien said.

O'Brien called the incident "one of the darkest moments in our department's history."

Chirino had been with the department since 2017 and had been named Officer of the Month in June 2020.

"He was a great officer and will leave a lasting impact on our community," O'Brien said. "Today, Officer Chirino will always be remembered for his selfless actions and his sacrifice to our community."