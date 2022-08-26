No Charges for Men Caught on Camera Killing Shark Near New Smyrna Beach

Cell phone video that sparked controversy showing two Florida men dragging and stabbing a small shark won't lead to either man being charged.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reported the incident took place August 19th in New Smyrna Beach, when Mariana Sabogal shot video of the two men dragging the black tip shark across the sand after fishing it out of the water.

Sabogal told the station that one of the men said the shark was "legal harvest" after stabbing the shark in the head.

“There's a lot of things that are legal, but they are not morally right,” she said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials sent out a statement that read in part:

“It is common practice for anglers to euthanize sharks after landing for ethical and safety concerns. This video is not currently under investigation as no violation of state law regarding the method of harvest occurred.”

One of the men identified themselves as a junior cadet with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. MDFR said the person, who was not identified, was in the program in 2020 but no longer is in it or employed by the agency.