No Cold Fronts This Coming Week in South Florida, Highs in Lower 80s

The month of December is coming in opposite of the way November ended.

A warm and mainly dry forecast will persist over the next several days. Afternoon highs will run above-average in the week ahead with a hint of humidity noticeable, too.

Sunday will yield a slightly brighter and warmer day as afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s. 

A stray morning or mid-day shower cannot be ruled out of an otherwise partly cloudy forecast.

Monday brings much the same as afternoon highs, again, climb into the lower 80s.

Temperatures peak in the lower to mid-80s mid-week as dry and bright conditions persist.

At this time, there no cold fronts are on deck to knock temperatures down over the next several days.

