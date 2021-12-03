Broward County

No Injuries After Collision Between Train and Car in Pompano Beach

By NBC 6

NBC 6

No one was injured after a train struck a car in Pompano Beach early Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. near North Dixie Highway and East Copans Road.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Footage showed one car resting on the tracks while a second vehicle was being loaded onto a flatbed truck not far away.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including how the car ended up on the tracks.

Local

Florida 13 mins ago

Central Florida College Cancels $1.2 Million in Student Debt

Art Basel 5 hours ago

Free Art Basel Events Taking Place This Weekend

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us