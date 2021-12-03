No Injuries After Collision Between Train and Car in Pompano Beach

No one was injured after a train struck a car in Pompano Beach early Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. near North Dixie Highway and East Copans Road.

Footage showed one car resting on the tracks while a second vehicle was being loaded onto a flatbed truck not far away.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including how the car ended up on the tracks.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.