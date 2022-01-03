Miami

No Injuries After Fire Breaks Out Inside NW Miami Church

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the Iglesias de Dios, located at 1500 NW 29th Street, just after 6 a.m.

Crews spent part of Monday morning putting out a fire inside of a church in northwest Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the Iglesias de Dios, located at 1500 NW 29th Street, just after 6 a.m. after smoke was seen billowing from the two-story building.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes and put it out shortly after.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

