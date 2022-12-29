No Injuries After Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at North Perry Airport

Two people were able to make it off a small airplane safely Thursday morning after it made an emergency landing at a Pembroke Pines airport.
Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene before 8 a.m., where the Piper aircraft had already landed.
Officials said the aircraft had failure with its landing gear and was able to eventually reach the airport and make a safe landing.
Two people were onboard the aircraft and neither suffered injures, according to PPFR.
