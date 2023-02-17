No Injuries Reported After Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Gardens Home

Crews spent much of Friday morning putting out a massive fire that engulfed a home in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the one-alarm fire just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 170th Street.

Ring cameras from a neighboring home showed the massive flames coming from the home before crews were able to extinguish them.

No injuries were reported as crews said no one was home at the time of the blaze.

Investigators believe the fire may have been arson, but have not confirmed any details.