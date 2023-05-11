Miami-Dade

No Injuries Reported After School Bus Crashes Into Pole in Southwest Miami-Dade

Chopper footage showed the scene near Kendall Drive and South Dixie Highway just before 8 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A scary situation took place Thursday morning in southwest Miami-Dade after a school bus crashed into a pole.

The bus appeared to sustain serious damage, but Florida Highway Patrol said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeschool bus crash
