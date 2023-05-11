No Injuries Reported After School Bus Crashes Into Pole in Southwest Miami-Dade

A scary situation took place Thursday morning in southwest Miami-Dade after a school bus crashed into a pole.
Chopper footage showed the scene near Kendall Drive and South Dixie Highway just before 8 a.m.
The bus appeared to sustain serious damage, but Florida Highway Patrol said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Stay tuned to NBC6 on air and online for updates
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.