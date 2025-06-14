Live updates: Protests in South Florida

What to Know Community organizations called for protests in different South Florida cities Saturday against President Donald Trump's policies.

The first one will start at Phipps State Park in West Palm Beach starting at 9 a.m.

In Fort Lauderdale, the gathering point is at A1A and Sunrise Boulevard at 11 a.m.

The next one will take place at the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami, starting at 11:30 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., a protest is expected in Miami Beach at 1809 Meridian Ave.

In Homestead, a protest is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at 100 Civic Court.

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration started coming out the streets to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday, including across South Florida, during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier had strong words about what will happen if protests do turn rowdy.

“We do not tolerate rioting as groups talk about assembling over the weekend," he said. "We haven’t seen much of that in Florida, but if you do... (authorities are) ready across the state."

Even still, Uthmeier warned that any "No Kings" protesters who become violent or destructive will be dealt with harshly.

Follow live updates below.