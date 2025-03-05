‘No Kings Live Here': U.S. representative from Orlando walks out of Trump speech in protest

A U.S. representative from Orlando walked out of President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress in protest on Tuesday night, revealing a T-shirt critical of the president.

Rep. Maxwell Frost revealed a "No Kings Live Here" t-shirt under his jacket as he walked out of the chamber along with other Democratic members.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Frost said:

"Donald Trump is many things – a liar, a grifter, a wanna-be-dictator – but no matter how hard he tries and how many Republicans in Congress bend the knee and kiss the ring: he will never be king.

"Tonight, the American people saw a desperate liar stand in front of a podium and spit out excuse after excuse as to why he hasn't been able to make your life better. Why he can't make eggs cheaper, why he can't lower housing costs, why the stock market is tanking under his watch, why innocent immigrants and trans people are to blame. All lies.

"The people of this country are seeing right through the lies. We won't let up."

Frost was elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress in 2023.

We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE.



In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. pic.twitter.com/A7gLTPLyko — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 5, 2025

Democrats heckle, wave signs and interrupt

Within minutes of Trump’s speech beginning, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, interrupted and heckled him, yelling, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.” He was escorted out after refusing to stop shouting. There were other unintelligible shouts from Democrats during the speech. At another point in Trump’s speech, several Democratic members walked out of the chamber in protest.

A group of House Democrats waved signs that read “MUSK STEALS,” “SAVE MEDICAID,” and “PROTECT VETERANS.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., brought a whiteboard and wrote different messages on it through Trump’s speech, including “NO KING” and “LIES.”

Some Democrats laughed out loud when Trump said the era of rule by “unelected bureaucrats” is over, and pointed at Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who sat in the gallery and watched.

Other Democrats skipped Trump’s speech entirely, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who wants to lead his party’s strategy, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and the recent former Senate president pro tempore.

The top three Democratic leaders in each chamber attended. They, like most others in the party, sat quietly and listened without disrupting the president’s remarks, as Democrats work through their loss in 2024 and how best to advance their agenda and oppose Trump's in 2025 and beyond.