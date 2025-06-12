‘No Kings' protests expected in South Florida as attorney general warns against rioting

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have already been taking place but another is set to take place this weekend across the country and in South Florida.

Activists are planning so-called "No Kings" demonstrations across the country on Saturday to coincide with President Donald Trump's planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

One protest is set to take place at Young's Circle in Hollywood, while others will be held elsewhere in Broward, as well as in Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach.

While demonstrations in Los Angeles and elsewhere have led to destruction, clashes with police and arrests, South Florida organizers insist Saturday's protests will be peaceful.

"There’s no intention to burn anything. There’s no intention to spray paint anything. There’s no intention to do anything but voice our opinion and wave our American flags. That’s what we intend to do," said Michelle Sylvester, with Palm Beach Invisibles.

Even still, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier warned Thursday that any "No Kings" protesters who become violent or destructive will be dealt with harshly.

"If you want to throw things at vehicles, rocks, and other objects, you’re going to do time. If you want to light things on fire and put people in danger, you are going to do time. We do not tolerate rioting," Uthmeier said at a news conference.