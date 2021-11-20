No More Electric Scooters for Riders in Miami

After several years operating in downtown Miami, riders who used electric scooters will no longer be able to so.

Since 2018, hundreds of riders have used apps on their mobile phones to rent scooters, but as of Friday everything changed.

The Miami City Commission voted Thursday to end the multi-year program that allowed several companies to place electric scooters in different parts of the city.

Vendors were told they have until midnight Thursday to deactivate their scooters and until 5 p.m. Friday to pick them up, or risk the city impounding them.

Although many transit advocates have seen scooters as an effective micromobility solution for people to travel the last mile between transit stops and their destinations, these scooters have sparked a consistent debate among politicians and residents.

Critics consider the scooters dangerous to vehicular traffic that create too many opportunities for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.