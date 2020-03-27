No More Federal Support for New Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Florida, Officials Say

A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday that there were no plans to set up any additional drive-through testing sites for the novel coronavirus in Florida.

"We recommend that the state, county, or the private sector (hospital, medical facility, etc.) establish their own testing sites, and request supplies through the established system," the spokesperson said.

Drive-thru sites have been opening around the United States to make it quicker and safer to test people for the new coronavirus. But much like the rest of the U.S. response to the pandemic, the system has been marked by inconsistencies, delays, and shortages. Many people who have symptoms and a doctor’s order have waited hours or days for a test.

The first federally-supported testing site to open in Florida was set up in Duval County in the city of Jacksonville, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there was much less demand for tests than there has been in Broward.

This week, another federally-supported site opened to the public on Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and National Guard, and it only accepted people who were first responders or who were over the age of 65 and showing symptoms of COVID-19.