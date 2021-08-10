‘No Place to Go': Residents of Evacuated Miami Building Await Answers

Residents who were evacuated from a Miami apartment building that was deemed unsafe are anxiously awaiting word on what the next steps will be.

Dozens of families were forced to evacuate their condos late Monday at the building known as the 50/50 building because of its address, 5050 Northwest 7th Street.

Miami building officials said about a half a dozen columns in the garage have been reduced in size at the base, by about 30%.

"The shoring was not sufficient, they began work without permit on repairing the columns, they reduced the size of the columns and that created an unsafe condition,” said Maurice Pons, with Miami’s Building and Permitting Department.

Nobody answered the door at the property management company, Universe Consultant, on Tuesday.

NBC 6 first reported on the building’s troubles in July, with an unsafe structure violation. The building was also not in compliance with the recertification process.

Late Monday, residents got word their 137-unit building had been deemed unsafe and everybody must evacuate. It’s a huge hardship, especially for the elderly.

Unit owners were outside the office of the property management company Tuesday morning, fired up.

“Right now we have people on the street, they have no place to go,” said one man.

One woman said she had COVID-19 and needed to be in quarantine.

"What we care about is that the building gets fixed,” said another resident. "The people that have the power to do that don’t answer the phone, don’t answer emails, don’t tell us what the hell is going on, all they are doing is hiding behind this office."

About 60 families have moved into the Hampton Inn and Suites up the road from the building. Right now, the city is picking up the hotel tab.

Others are staying with friends and family. There’s no timeframe yet as to when residents might be able to go home.