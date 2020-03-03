No Plans to Cancel Ultra Music Fest Over Coronavirus Concerns: Miami, Miami-Dade Mayors

There are no plans to cancel the upcoming Ultra Music Festival or any other large events in South Florida due to coronavirus concerns, the mayors of Miami and Miami-Dade County said Tuesday.

“We are currently following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Florida public health authorities regarding public gatherings like Ultra Music Festival. At this time, they have not issued any recommendation for cancelling Ultra or other large-scale events," City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement.

Ultra is set to take place at Bayfront Park from March 20-22. Suarez said city leaders have asked Ultra organizers to incorporate coronavirus risks into their safety plan.

"This situation is dynamic and evolves on a daily basis. As we continue to evaluate our readiness and response capability, we continue to keep major venue cancellations as a potential preventative measure available to us in the future," Suarez said. "Ultimately, our decision will be based upon the guidance of medical professionals in the best interests of our residents.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez echoed Suarez's statement.

"We’re not canceling any major events in Miami-Dade County, such as Ultra, following the guidance from Florida’s Surgeon General on #Coronavirus," Gimenez tweeted Tuesday.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a third person in Florida had tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus. All three cases are in Hillsborough and Manatee County, and no cases have been confirmed in Miami-Dade.

The Florida Department of Health said the state was monitoring 247 people for COVID-19 and awaiting test results in another 16 cases, while 24 tests had come back negative.