No Smoking: Miami Bans Tobacco, Weed, E-Cigs at Parks and Beaches

Miami has banned smoking at all city parks and beaches.

The ordinance — introduced by Commissioner Manolo Reyes — was approved Thursday and prohibits the consumption of tobacco, cannabis and the use of electric cigarettes. It will take effect in 10 days.

“City beaches and parks are public spaces where residents enjoy time outdoors. Mainly, they are places where parents take their children to enjoy sports activities," Reyes said. "It would be contradictory to think that we are taking our children and the elderly to places where they will be affected by secondhand smoke that causes such a negative effect on health."

The city will post notifications around buildings, parks and beaches to inform the population.

Those who do not comply with the new ordinance could face fines.

The city of Miami Beach adopted a similar ordinance back in January, but vaping and unfiltered cigarettes and cigars are still permitted in city parks and beaches.