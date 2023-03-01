No-Swim Advisory Issued After Broken Pipe Pours Wastewater Into Biscayne Bay

A no-swim advisory was issued Wednesday after a broken pipe spilled wastewater into Biscayne Bay, officials said.

The no-swim advisory includes the waterways surrounding Joia Beach, Venetian Causeway Park, Watson Island Marina and Yacht Haven Grand Miami Marina.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department officials said crews repaired a 12-inch wastewater pipe that broke at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail.

About 5,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from the pipe, and crews were able to recapture about 2,200 gallons but a portion of the remaining 2,800 gallons entered Biscayne Bay, officials said.

The no-swim advisory advises the public to avoid water recreational activities such as fishing and boating in the area.

Sampling will be conducted by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources for the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.