No Swimming Advisory Issued After Sewer Pipe Struck, Wastewater Spilled Into Biscayne Bay

Emergency repairs continue Tuesday morning after a five-foot wastewater main was struck near downtown Miami, causing wastewater to spill into Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department officials say a contractor performing drilling near Northeast 4th Street and 1st Avenue struck the main, causing some wastewater to spill into the bay before crews were able to stop it.

The site was secured and flows were rerouted during repairs, according to county officials.

As a result of the spill, no-swim signage to warn people to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating, have been posted in the following areas:

Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north

The eastern boundary of the Intracoastal Waterway to the east

Virginia Key Beach/Dog Beach to the south

Mainland to the west

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources is testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.