Hurricane season

NOAA, Florida emergency management discussing hurricane season preparedness

By NBC6

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will be discussing hurricane season preparedness on Friday.

NHC Director Michael Brennan and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie are scheduled to hold a news conference around 11 a.m.

The news conference is being held to highlight the importance of preparedness for the upcoming season and the work of NHC and its partners to protect lives and property from hurricane impacts.

The hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends November 30.

NOAA is forecasting an "above-normal" season with 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.

