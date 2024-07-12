‘Nobody deserves this': Families of Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting victims speak out

Several families are in mourning as police still search for the suspects in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman and a man dead and several others injured, including a 2-year-old.

Sheldon Lawrence was one of the four people shot Monday night. He later died at the hospital.

Lawrence was the oldest of six children and the only boy. His sister, who didn't want to be identified, told NBC6 her brother was the protector.

“He was a gentle giant,” she said. “Nobody deserves this and nobody should ever have to go through this.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Lawrence was a father, brother and son, and was getting ready to become a grandfather.

“We was all we had left, my mom is gone, we just lost a sibling in 2019 and here we are yet again,” his sister said.

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale that was caught on camera is seeking justice as police continue their search for the suspects responsible.

She described the last few days as hard. Her brother always sat outside the convenience store because it was where he felt safe.

“This is where he grew up kind of, he sat somewhere where he felt safe, in his community where he felt safe,” she said.

Shontelle Holliday's daughter Tiarra Holliday and grandson Deagoo Henry were also shot. Tiarra didn't make it.

“No one's looking forward to that million-dollar question, 'Where's mommy?' Holliday said.

Holliday described her daughter as selfless, someone who loved family and children and her son.

“Her smile, she had an infectious smile,” Holliday said.

Her grandson was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed his head, which led to a skull fracture and brain bleeding. He also has a broken leg.

The child already had brain surgery and will have to undergo another, she said.

“The cowards that had no regard for not only her life but my 2-year-old grandson's life as well, so we are far from this being over,” Holliday said.

The families remain hopeful and want one thing.

“The same thing that every other homicide victim in Fort Lauderdale and Broward County has been wanting: justice,” Holliday said. “It just seems to elude us though. Hopefully, this is the game changer.”

“I pray for all the victims, I even pray for the ones who committed this heinous crime, I pray God have mercy on their soul,” Lawrence’s sister said.

GoFundMe pages were created for Lawrence's family and for Deagoo’s recovery.