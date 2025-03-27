Broward County

Non-citizen used fake docs to apply for passport, vote twice in Broward: U.S. Attorney

By NBC6

A man who has been living in South Florida but isn't a U.S. citizen was arrested for using fake documents to obtain a U.S. passport and vote in two elections, authorities said.

Ashley R. Rivers, 64, is facing federal charges and made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Ashley Rivers
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Ashley Rivers

Rivers, who lives in Margate, allegedly submitted a U.S. passport application in 2016 under a fictitious name and while using fraudulent identity documents including a fake birth certificate, prosecutors said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In 2020, Rivers registered to vote with the Broward Supervisor of Elections using the same fraudulent identity, then voted in the 2020 and 2024 elections, despite not being a U.S. citizen, officials said.

Rivers was booked into the Broward jail and was under a U.S. Marshals hold.

Rivers faces up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us