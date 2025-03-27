Non-citizen used fake docs to apply for passport, vote twice in Broward: U.S. Attorney

A man who has been living in South Florida but isn't a U.S. citizen was arrested for using fake documents to obtain a U.S. passport and vote in two elections, authorities said.

Ashley R. Rivers, 64, is facing federal charges and made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said.

Rivers, who lives in Margate, allegedly submitted a U.S. passport application in 2016 under a fictitious name and while using fraudulent identity documents including a fake birth certificate, prosecutors said.

In 2020, Rivers registered to vote with the Broward Supervisor of Elections using the same fraudulent identity, then voted in the 2020 and 2024 elections, despite not being a U.S. citizen, officials said.

Rivers was booked into the Broward jail and was under a U.S. Marshals hold.

Rivers faces up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted.