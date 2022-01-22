COVID-19

Non-U.S. Individuals Must Show Vaccine Proof to Enter Land Ports, Ferry Terminals

Non-U.S. individuals must now show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 in order to enter U.S. land ports and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders, according to new guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The new restrictions will not apply to U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, or U.S. nationals.

The guidance will require proof of vaccination for those traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons.

According to DHS, non-U.S. individuals who wish to enter the United States through a land port or ferry terminal must verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website and present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program Card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

They must also be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection and meet all other existing requirements for entry not related to COVID-19, according to the DHS website.

COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land or ferry port of entry.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19travelDepartment of Homeland Security
