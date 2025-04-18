Nonprofit Artists With Autism looks for new hub to call home

For years, an art gallery in Pompano Beach has helped individuals with autism have a meaningful life with purpose by focusing on their talents and showing them how to acquire business skills.

The gallery is a nonprofit studio meant to help aspiring artists with autism gain work experience. Though, come end of May, they will have to move out and look for a new hub to call home.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Artists With Autism is an organization that recognizes individuals on the spectrum for their talent and encourages them to look beyond their challenges. It was established in 2012, and currently, 13 artists with autism contribute and sell their artwork.

Michael Vidal showed NBC 6 some of his masterpieces. Vidal said he’s been an artist ever since he was a little boy.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I'm teaching him to dream because dreams always come true,” said Angelica Vidal, Michael’s mother and manager of the studio.

She said the current hub is located at the Festival Marketplace in Pompano Beach and has been used as a training gallery to develop real-world skills.

“The hope for this organization is that they become not only independent, but they can evolve to other jobs,” she said. “Just learning how to communicate with the boss, with the people."

Vidal opened up about some of his feelings.

“I start to go on my own mind instead, but eventually, as time has been improving and I have been communicating well with most people around,” he said.

Some artists have published their work, and others have even met celebrities.

About a year ago, however, the organization was told that the building where they sell and display their work would be sold, which means the days are numbered for this beloved gallery to vacate and find a new hub to call home.

“We’re going to keep going to, like at the beginning, places, you know, like art shows, art fairs,” Angelica added.

Artists With Autism must vacate the building by May 31. If you’d like to help, you can contact Angelica Vidal via email at coachangelica07@gmail.com.