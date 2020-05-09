Nordstrom

Nordstrom Permanently Closing Stores in Miami, Naples

Getty Images

In a press release Friday, Nordstrom announced the company would be permanently closing 16 stores across the country, including two in Florida: one in Miami and the other in Naples.

"To meet accelerating changes in customer expectations, the Company is taking actions to strengthen its business for the long-term," the press release read. "Based on the needs of each market, the Company plans to permanently close 16 full-line stores."

The Nordstrom at Waterside Shops in Naples and the one at Dadeland Mall in Kendall are both included in the closures.

Local

News You Should Know 23 mins ago

ICYMI: Seniors Find New Ways to Celebrate Graduation, A Guide to Resources For Handling Pandemic

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Inside a Miami Senior Care Facility Battling COVID-19

The company also announced it would take a "phased, market-by-market approach" to reopening stores, which have been closed nationwide since March 17th.

This article tagged under:

NordstromMiamiNaplesDadeland Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us