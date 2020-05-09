Nordstrom Permanently Closing Stores in Miami, Naples

In a press release Friday, Nordstrom announced the company would be permanently closing 16 stores across the country, including two in Florida: one in Miami and the other in Naples.
"To meet accelerating changes in customer expectations, the Company is taking actions to strengthen its business for the long-term," the press release read. "Based on the needs of each market, the Company plans to permanently close 16 full-line stores."
The Nordstrom at Waterside Shops in Naples and the one at Dadeland Mall in Kendall are both included in the closures.
The company also announced it would take a "phased, market-by-market approach" to reopening stores, which have been closed nationwide since March 17th.