Norland Middle teacher awarded $1,000 from Orange Bowl Committee

Ms. Marcia Mitchell’s algebra class was full of surprises on Tuesday as the teacher at Norland Middle School received a $1,000 check from the Orange Bowl Committee.

"That was actually a shock and I’m glad that I received this money so that I can assist my students," said Mitchell.

Mitchell was selected by the Orange Bowl Committee for her dedication to her school and her community. Obie the mascot brought the pep and Mitchell’s algebra students tossed the confetti as part of Tuesday’s award celebration.

“Ms. Mitchell is one of the best teachers. She helps us with anything we need help with,” said student Princess Jones.

“It’s important to recognize teachers because our job is so difficult. Now with all that’s going on with the teacher shortages, it’s just great to let teachers know that they are deeply appreciated by the community,” said Dr. Sacha Challenger, the principal at Norland Middle School.

The award was all part of the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Program. The eight-day celebration is recognizing select teachers all across the country to show that they are valued and respected.

"The Orange Bowl Committee and the College Football Playoff Foundation are super excited to give a $1,000 donors choice gift card to Ms. Mitchell, who is a super well-deserving teacher. As we all know, teachers are the glue that keep our community together and put us forward to the future and we’re so happy to be a part of this program that gets to reward somebody like Ms. Mitchell,” said Todd Mestepey, an Orange Bowl Committee Member.

These funds will add up as the perfect solution for Mitchell to continue her commitment to STEAM education at Norland Middle.

“It’s truly a joy to teach the students in my classroom. This is my joy. This is my passion. They do bring a smile each and every day to this room. I learn from them the same way they actually learn from me,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell will be honored again on the field at the Orange Bowl Game on December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium.