North Bay Village Police are looking for a transgender woman who has been missing since March 24.

Joao Da Silva, who goes by Julia, was last seen at 11:00 a.m. the day she went missing.

She is said to frequent the Miami, Miami Beach and Wilton Manors LGBTQ communities.

If you have information about Da SIlva’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the North Bay Village Police Department at 305-758-2626.