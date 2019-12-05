North Bay Village Police Sergeant Arrested on DUI Charge in Marked Cop Car

What to Know A North Bay Village Police sergeant was arrested on a DUI charge after he was seen driving his marked police car the wrong way in Pembroke Pines, officials said.

Sgt. James Stephen McVay, 55, was arrested late Wednesday on U.S. 27, according to a Pembroke Pines Police arrest report.

The report said officers in the area spotted McVay's marked North Bay Village Police car heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the roadway, with the car's overhead emergency lights activated.

Officers stopped McVay, who was not in uniform, and ordered him out of the car. McVay had vomit on his shirt, his eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and he "randomly stated that he was f---ed up," the report said.

McVay was placed under arrest and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

North Bay Village Police said McVay has been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

"The NBVPD has zero tolerance for this offense nor any other criminal behavior. These actions are contrary to the values of the Police Department, and the entire Village," the department said in a statement Thursday.