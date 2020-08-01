NC Fugitive Killed, Miami-Dade Officer Hit by Gunfire in Police-Involved Shooting

A Miami-Dade Police officer was wounded and a fugitive from North Carolina was killed in a shootout early Saturday, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were chasing a 56-year-old fugitive who was wanted in North Carolina for having shot at law enforcement officers.

The man barricaded himself in a residence located near Southwest 147th Avenue and Southwest 256th Street, where officers arrived around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and attempted to get him to come out.

He allegedly shot at officers when they finally entered the house, striking one officer in his tactical vest. The officer was not injured, but the fugitive was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After long negotiations and failed attempts for the subject to surrender, an entry was made and at that time there was an exchange of gunfire with the subject,”Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said. “The subject struck one of our SRT officers in his tactical vest. Thank goodness that he is ok, it did not penetrate his skin and the subject is deceased on the scene.”

Ramirez said the ballistic vest saved the officer’s life.

“If it wasn’t for that kind of equipment, we’d be having a different conversation,” Ramirez said. “Thank goodness with the grace of God that officer is going to be ok. No injuries. He’s fine.”

Officials haven't released the name of the suspect. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.