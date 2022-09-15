North Florida Fast Food Worker Helps Stops Attempted Carjacking in Parking Lot: Deputies

A worker at a fast food restaurant in Florida's panhandle is being hailed a hero after helping to stop an attempted carjacking in the parking lot.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place Wednesday in the Fort Walton Beach area, when a worker at a Chick-Fil-A heard a woman screaming while holding her baby after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car.

The woman told deputies she was getting her infant out of the car when 43-year-old William Branch approached her with a stick and demanded the keys.

He grabbed them from the waistband of the woman's pants and got into the car when the worker, who was not identified, ran over and tried to intervene. Branch punched the victim in the face, but deputies arrived and took him into custody.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.