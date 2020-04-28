Florida

North Florida Man Dragged Dog Tied to Golf Cart, Killing It: Police

The report said it's unclear how long the abuse went on, but the dog later died of heat-related injuries

5a084223-a674-4672-bfd1-bbf5307227de.jpg
Getty Images

A Florida man was accused of tying his dog to a golf cart and dragging it down the road, ultimately killing it, authorities said.

A Fort Walton Beach police report said Dean Woodyatt chained his German shepherd to a golf cart Saturday afternoon and dragged it along the road while motorist and residents tried to stop him, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

The report said it's unclear how long the abuse went on, but the dog later died of heat-related injuries. Temperatures Saturday were in the high 70s.

Local

Apr 21

Thank You! Your ‘Messages of Gratitude’ for Frontline Heroes

coronavirus Apr 22

Local Nurse on Front Lines of Coronavirus Pandemic Faces Possible Deportation

When police arrived, the dog was struggling to breath and had multiple injuries to its feet, the report said.

Woodyatt tried to flee by grabbing the leash and jumping back into the golf cart but officers forcibly stopped him, authorities said.

The man was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail.

It's unclear what charges Woodyatt might face or whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A Panhandle Animal Welfare Society animal control officer took the dog's remains and a necropsy was planned. The agency said it will pursue charges.

“Animal cruelty is never acceptable in a civilized society, ” said PAWS Interim Executive Director Melissa Forberg.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridaanimal abusegolf cart
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us