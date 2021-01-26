Florida

North Florida Man on Way to Work Finds Missing Toddler: Deputies

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted the good news Tuesday morning, hours after it posted about the missing 2-year-old boy

WTLV-TV / First Coast News

A toddler who went missing early Tuesday is safe thanks to an observant man who spotted the child while on his way to work, sheriff's officials said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted the good news Tuesday morning, hours after it posted about the missing 2-year-old boy.

The boy's father arrived home from work early Tuesday and that's when the boy's parents noticed he was missing, news outlets reported. Officials believe he may have opened the front door while his mother was sleeping.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Gov. Wants More COVID Vaccine Doses, Local Man Sounds Alarm on Work-at-Home Scam

Broward Schools 14 hours ago

Broward Schools Push Free Online Tutoring to Get Kids Back on Track

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 3 a.m. They deployed multiple K-9 units to search for the toddler. A helicopter also assisted in the search.

Around 6:15 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call from the man who had spotted the boy about a half-mile from the apartment complex. Officers confirmed the child was the missing toddler and said he was in “good" condition.

No foul play is expected and no arrests have been made, officials said.

The Department of Children and Families will be conducting a separate investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaJacksonvillemissing child
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us