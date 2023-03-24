Private School Principal Resigns After Complaints About ‘Pornographic' Michelangelo Statue

The principal of a charter school in Florida’s capital city resigned after parents complained their children were shown “inappropriate adult content.”

The content? Images of famed Renaissance period sculpture the “David” that was created in the early 1500s by Michelangelo.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported Tallahassee Classical School gave principal Hope Carrasquilla the ultimatum to quit or be fired after three parents complained. Carrasquilla ended up resigning on Monday.

The school’s chair, Barney Bishop, confirmed the ultimatum was given but did not give additional details as to why. Biship also told the Huffington Post he was lobbying for legislation to give parents even more control over students’ primary education, saying that the parents who complained “didn’t like the woke indoctrination that was going on.”

Various news reports said the issue in part was that a protocol to inform parents in advance of showing similar types of artwork was not sent out to sixth-grade parents before the lesson.