Florida

North Florida Sheriff's Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville

By The Associated Press

WTLV-TV / First Coast News

A sheriff's deputy was in critical condition early Friday following a shooting during a traffic stop in north Florida, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

WJXT reported that a second person in the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know: Local Police Looking to ID Trio of Hitmen in Cold Case Murders

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

South Miami Gym Owner Says He's Being Unfairly Targeted Over Noise Complaints

The area around U.S. 301 where the shooting occurred has been shut down during an investigation, officials said. The Nassau County school district notified families that school buses might not be able to pick up students in some locations due to the heavy police presence during the investigation. If children can't make it to school, the district said their absence would be excused.

No details about the traffic stop or what led to the shooting have been released. The name of the deputy has not been released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaNassau Countyofficer involved shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us