North Lauderdale Car Dealer Employees Defrauded Business, Customers Out of $640K: BSO

Two employees of a North Lauderdale car dealership are facing charges after authorities said they defrauded the business and customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

William Jason Tyler, 47, and Walfredo Misas Cruz, 31, were arrested Wednesday on 24 counts of grand theft auto, one count of first-degree grand theft and one count of obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the investigation into Tyler and Cruz began in July after their employer, Z Motors on South State Road 7, reported unethical activities involving them.

Detectives uncovered the pair's scheme began in November 2018 and that they defrauded the business and customers out of more than $643,000, officials said.

As part of their scheme, the pair stole 24 vehicles from the dealership and sold them to customers and wholesalers to the tune of $347,774, officials said.

They also allegedly defrauded 166 of the business’ customers out of close to $300,000 in cash via money transfer apps, officials said.

The customers thought their down payments and monthly vehicle payments were being received by the business but they were instead going to Tyler and Cruz, officials said.

Both men were booked into the Broward main jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives are still investigating.