North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and passenger in a Volkswagen Beetle were heading northbound on Avon Lane at the same time a deputy was heading westbound on West McNab Road in his marked Dodge Charger.

The deputy, who was responding to an in-progress emergency call with his lights and sirens activated, struck the passenger side of the Beetle, which had traveled against a red traffic signal into the intersection, causing a T-bone type collision, officials said.

The Beetle rotated and struck another car, while debris from the crash hit a van that was stopped at the intersection.

The passenger who was in the Beetle, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries. The 41-year-old driver of the Beetle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the deputy was hospitalized and later released. Two other people involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.