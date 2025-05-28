North Lauderdale man extorted teen for nude pics, more victims sought: BSO

A North Lauderdale man who was arrested after a SWAT situation had been wanted for allegedly extorting a 14-year-old girl for nude photos through social media, and authorities believe there could be more victims.

Ygremerley Murat, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday after the Broward Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigators and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home along Southwest 80th Terrace near 4th Street.

In a Wednesday news release, BSO officials said the department's Internet Crimes Against Children detectives had received a tip that a man was soliciting nude photos from a 14-year-old girl and extorting the victim through social media.

Detectives discovered the suspect, Murat, had started commenting on the teen's posts and offering compliments before he eventually asked for nude photos.

After the teen sent the photos, she started receiving threatening messages from Murat demanding more sexually explicit photos and threatening to post photos on social media if she didn't comply, authorities said.

The teen stopped communicating with Murat and told her mother.

When authorities executed the warrant at Murat's home, they discovered several videos of underage girls involved in sexual acts, officials said.

Murat confessed to the crimes and was booked into jail on charges of extortion and solicitation of a child using a computer or device, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they may know someone who is a victim should contact BSO at 954-595-0869.