North Miami Beach Becomes First City in Miami-Dade County to Declare Juneteenth Municipal Holiday

The North Miami Beach Commission voted unanimously Thursday to declare Juneteenth an official citywide holiday.

This makes North Miami Beach the first city in Miami-Dade County to observe Juneteenth as a municipal, paid holiday for its employees.

“This recognition represents where we are and where we are going as a diverse and vibrant community,” said Commissioner Michael Joseph. “I am looking forward to celebrating Juneteenth in North Miami Beach as an official city holiday.”

Several local civil rights leaders, like Chair of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board, Stephen Hunter Johnson, attended the commission meeting.

“I applaud the City's leadership for the example they have set by recognizing this important day in our collective American journey," said Johnson. "North Miami Beach has set a standard that I hope other local governments follow.”

Juneteenth is an annual holiday observing the end of slavery in the U.S. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.