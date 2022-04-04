North Miami Beach Condo Building Deemed Structurally Unsafe, Being Evacuated

A North Miami Beach condominium building was being evacuated Monday after it was deemed to be structurally unsafe, city officials said.

The owners of Bayview 60 Homes at 3800 Northeast 168th Street requested the city order an immediate evacuation of residents from the five-story building, the city said in a statement.

Footage showed residents leaving the building with suitcases and a police command center on the street outside the building.

The request was made after a structural engineer firm hired by the property owners submitted a letter Monday that deemed the building structurally unsafe after months of investigation.

The letter advised of critical structural issues and said a "deflection in the elevation of the building’s floor slabs was required," the city said.

The owner had been repairing units since July in advance of the building's upcoming 50-year recertification inspections.

Last year, North Miami Beach officials ordered the evacuation of another condo building, the Crestview Towers, following an audit of high-rise buildings 40-years-old or older after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.