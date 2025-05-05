North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach man slashed two people with machete in parking dispute: Cops

By NBC6

A North Miami Beach man is facing charges after police said he slashed two people with a machete during a parking dispute.

Pedro Humberto Mora-Hernandez, 25, was arrested Friday on two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The alleged incident happened in the 1800 block of Northeast 179th Street when Mora-Hernandez saw a white van blocking his BMW and got into a verbal argument with the victims over the parking space, the report said.

Mora-Hernandez went to his BMW and grabbed a machete from the trunk then attacked the victims, the report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Pedro Humberto Mora-Hernandez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Pedro Humberto Mora-Hernandez

He struck one victim on his left arm and torso and struck the other victim in the back of his head, causing a laceration, the report said.

One victim later told police Mora-Hernandez "continuously swung the machete at him," the report said.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Caught on Camera 11 mins ago

Video shows aftermath of Lamborghini yacht sinking and rescue off Miami Beach

The second victim was taken to Aventura Hospital where a trauma surgeon later said he was in stable condition.

Mora-Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail. He later appeared in court and was ordered held without bond.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us