North Miami Beach man slashed two people with machete in parking dispute: Cops

A North Miami Beach man is facing charges after police said he slashed two people with a machete during a parking dispute.

Pedro Humberto Mora-Hernandez, 25, was arrested Friday on two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The alleged incident happened in the 1800 block of Northeast 179th Street when Mora-Hernandez saw a white van blocking his BMW and got into a verbal argument with the victims over the parking space, the report said.

Mora-Hernandez went to his BMW and grabbed a machete from the trunk then attacked the victims, the report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

He struck one victim on his left arm and torso and struck the other victim in the back of his head, causing a laceration, the report said.

One victim later told police Mora-Hernandez "continuously swung the machete at him," the report said.

The second victim was taken to Aventura Hospital where a trauma surgeon later said he was in stable condition.

Mora-Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail. He later appeared in court and was ordered held without bond.