North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo Facing Voting Irregularities Charges

North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo is facing charges involving voting irregularities, officials said.

DeFillipo was arrested, a source close to the investigation told NBC6 Wednesday.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office confirmed he's facing charges and have scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to release more details.

DeFillipo and the North Miami Beach commission have been embroiled in controversy dating back to last year.

In December, a resident and a commissioner’s former campaign worker filed a complaint with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust claiming the mayor lived in Davie with his family and not in North Miami Beach as required by the city charter.

Some commissioners began refusing to attend city meetings, arguing the mayor didn’t have the authority to preside over the meetings.

In January, the mayor’s attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to lower the number of commissioners needed to attend meetings. The city countersued over the mayor’s residency with an outside law firm.

Under oath, DeFillipo cited "marital issues" and concerns over crime for his family’s move. His wife and children live in a $1.2 million home in Davie. The mayor insisted he’s always lived in the city, first with his mother, then in his one-bedroom condo.

In March, the Miami-Dade State Attorney confirmed to NBC 6 they were reviewing the situation in the city. Legal experts told NBC 6 the only state law possibly in question was how the mayor voted three times in 2022 from his old home he sold in 2021. The mayor in an exclusive interview told NBC6 it was an honest mistake.