North Miami Beach Mom Accused of Fatally Stabbing 3-Year-Old Facing Second-Degree Murder

A North Miami Beach mother accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter to death just days after Christmas is facing a new murder charge.

It was announced Tuesday morning that Miami-Dade prosecutors had filed a second-degree murder charge against 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter. She also faces a charge of felony aggravated child abuse.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Baxter had initially been facing a more serious first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 27 killing of her 3-year-old daughter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said officers had responded to Baxter's apartment in the 100 block of Northeast 163rd Street after receiving a chilling 911 call from Baxter.

"I just killed my daughter," Baxter calmly told the 911 operator. "I tried strangling her. That didn't work, so I stabbed her with a knife."

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia has the latest after the release of a 911 call from a woman who stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death.

Detectives reported finding a knife next to the body of the child, who had suffered deep stab wounds to her chest.

Neighbors said Baxter had been going through some tough times. Public records showed she was unemployed and had received an eviction notice just a few days before the killing.

Baxter remains held without bond while she awaits trial.