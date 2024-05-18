North Miami Beach shooting leaves one person dead, another injured

A police investigation is ongoing after a deadly shooting in North Miami Beach on Friday night.

The shooting happened near NE 22nd Avenue and 163rd Street, according to North Miami Beach Police.

Officers say one person was killed, while another person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

🚨 Update: One victim confirmed deceased. Another victim en route to the hospital. NE 18 Ave/NE 159 St is shut down. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. This is a very active scene. Stay tuned for further updates. #StaySafe #NMBPD — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 18, 2024

Cameras captured a black Mercedes with bullet holes and shattered glass in a roped off area.

NBC6 has reached out to police for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.