North Miami Beach synagogue collecting donations to send to Israel

The congregation at a North Miami Beach synagogue has opened its doors to accept donatins that they'll be sending to Israel amid the battle with Hamas.

The response was so overwhelming that Skylake Synagogue extended their hours to continue taking collections.

The synagogue is collecting hygiene products, sleeping bags, batteries and other items that will mostly go to army bases in Israel.

Skylake Synagogue Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun put out the call for donations and the word spread through chat groups.

They started collecting items at noon on Tuesday and were going to stop at 8 p.m. but now plan to collect items every day this week.

Yeshurun said they've partnered with international organizations to ship the items.

"The one transporting is called Cadena, Cadena is a world relief organization, and we partner with them when it comes to the shipping of the items and on the ground in Israel are two Israel organizations, they will be doing the distribution in Israel," he said.

Monetary donations are also being accepted and anyone who prefers to send money can do so through Zelle with the account skylakeshul@gmail.com.