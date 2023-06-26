North Miami coach inappropriately touched young girls during stretching exercises: Police

A coach at North Miami circus academy that teaches acrobatics and gymnastics has been accused of inappropriately touching his young female students.

Gustavo Adolfo Gil-Reyes, 38, faces three counts of lewd and lascivious for molestation on children under the age of 16, according to arrest reports.

Police allege Gil-Reyes inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl and two 12-year-old girls while they were his students at the Acro Gravity Academy.

Miami-Dade Corrections Gustavo Adolfo Gil-Reyes

The alleged victims claim that Reyes would rub himself against and place his face on their private parts during stretching exercises while their clothing was still on.

One of the victims alleged Reyes even put his hands underneath her clothing, police said.

The alleged molestations began 2022, and one of the victims told police the inappropriate touching became longer and more intense at the beginning of this year.

The owners of the academy said Reyes was fired Friday, the same day he was arrested. Reyes had turned himself in and since bonded out of jail.