North Miami Hit-and-Run Crash Critically Injures Man

Surveillance video shows the tense moments outside of a North Miami nightclub before a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man.

Police say this all started Saturday morning at Arena Grill and Lounge when a fight broke out. The situation escalated and everyone moved outside, leading to this dangerous drive.

A silver Lamborghini ran over a man and took off, leaving him on the street. Multiple people watched it all unfold. The victim is heard screaming in the surveillance footage.

Resident Jose Sime says he constantly sees altercations outside the business. According to North Miami police, the victim was a 33-year-old man who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Lamborghini came to a stop at NW 27th Avenue and 119th Street after crashing into another vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police are also working on this investigation. Detectives haven't provided more details about the driver involved and whether or not there was an arrest.