North Miami man accused of molesting 4 young girls, facing 161 charges

The allegations date back to 2010 and involve girls who were between 5 and 9, police say

A North Miami man is facing dozens of charges after he was accused of molesting four young girls over a period of several years.

Edgar Augusto Gamez, 52, was arrested Tuesday on 161 separate charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, the alleged incidents happened at a building where Gamez lived for about 20 years.

The four victims said they were all molested in the same manner, usually after Gamez lured them into his room with the promise of candy, the reports said.

One victim, who is a family member of the apartment's owner, said she was molested by Gamez between 2010 and 2013, when she was between the ages of 6 and 9, the reports said.

Another victim who is also related to the apartment's owner said she visited the building on several occasions between 2013 and 2015 and was molested by Gamez on at least two occasions when she was between 6 and 8, the reports said.

Yet another victim who also lived at the building with her family said she was molested on multiple occasions between 2011 and 2014, when she was between 5 and 8, the reports said.

The girl said Gamez touched her at least once a week, the reports said.

And a fourth girl who spent time at the building in 2020 said she was molested by Gamez on two different occasions when she was 6 years old, the reports said.

Gamez was taken into custody on Tuesday and was arrested after he invoked his right to remain silent, the reports said.

Jail records showed Gamez was being held without bond Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

